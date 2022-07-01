Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$131.54

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$131.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

TSE:TFII opened at C$103.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$102.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63.

In related news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 14,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$102.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,483,568.53. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at C$1,483,568.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

