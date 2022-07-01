Brokers Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

