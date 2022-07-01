Brokers Offer Predictions for UniFirst Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $6.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

UNF opened at $172.18 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 7,839.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,236,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.