Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.24.

NYSE:BIP opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.58). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

