BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $61.51 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

