Bryan H. Hall Sells 12,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.