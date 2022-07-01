BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Up 105.9% in June

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ BTBDW opened at $0.37 on Friday. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.