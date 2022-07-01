Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.