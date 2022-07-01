Bullseye Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

