Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Cut to €24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

