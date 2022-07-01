Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $141.36

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.36 and last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.03.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

