Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $141.36

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.36 and last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.03.
BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.