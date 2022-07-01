Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Position Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

