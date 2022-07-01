Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

