Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys New Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.83.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.73. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.56 and a twelve month high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

