Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Shares of EA stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

