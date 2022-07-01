Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $319.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.25. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

