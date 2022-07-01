Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.