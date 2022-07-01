Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.08% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

