Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,755 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 631.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 76,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,228,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

SAH stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

