Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.18 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

