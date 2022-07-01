Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.19% of Great Ajax worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 144,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJX opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

