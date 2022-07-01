Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $588,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $201.06 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27.

