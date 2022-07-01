Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000.

BATS:EPRF opened at $19.53 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

