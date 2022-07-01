Camelot Portfolios LLC Invests $418,000 in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $16.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.