Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 10,532 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.62 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market cap of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

