Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

