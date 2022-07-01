Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

