Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $6,370,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,235,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI opened at $33.50 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

