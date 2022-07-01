Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 10,187 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

