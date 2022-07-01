Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 182,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 67,453 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

