Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,854 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $169.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.