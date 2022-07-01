Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,820 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

