Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,534 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $5,470,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,277,105. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

