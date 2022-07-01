Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 765 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $60.29.

