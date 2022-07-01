Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

