Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Hold Rating from Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a C$169.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$173.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.09.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$144.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.16. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$128.50 and a 1-year high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$100.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

