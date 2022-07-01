Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$155.09.

TSE CNR opened at C$144.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$128.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8099995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

