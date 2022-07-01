Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,849,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,802,630.59. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total value of C$240,090.00. Insiders sold a total of 253,582 shares of company stock worth $20,799,377 in the last 90 days.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$37.82 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.1400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.