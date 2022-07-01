Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.27.

Shares of CP opened at C$89.91 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.