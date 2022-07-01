Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 297954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

