Capita (LON:CPI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPI. Barclays dropped their target price on Capita from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Capita stock opened at GBX 25.52 ($0.31) on Wednesday. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.12. The company has a market cap of £429.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($147,436.44).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

