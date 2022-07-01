Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.