Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 156 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 154 ($1.89) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 82.83 ($1.02) on Friday. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.72. The company has a market cap of £158.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

