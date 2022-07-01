Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 156 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 154 ($1.89) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 82.83 ($1.02) on Friday. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.72. The company has a market cap of £158.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.
About Capital (Get Rating)
