Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

