Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 93.0% in June

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

