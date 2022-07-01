Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 8263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.