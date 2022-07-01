Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 8263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.