CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CapStar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.62 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

