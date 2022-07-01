Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CDLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

CDLX opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.49. Cardlytics has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $134.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,164.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,800 shares of company stock worth $1,413,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 57.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.1% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 234,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

