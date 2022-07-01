Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $23.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cardlytics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 785 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,800 shares of company stock worth $1,413,547. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $761.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

