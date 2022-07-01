Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Reduced by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $238.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.62. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $186.16 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.